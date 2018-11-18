Lady Raiders fall to Idaho

Information courtesy of Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – Turnovers plagued the Lady Raiders as Texas Tech fell to Idaho, 88-77, on Saturday.
It was the first loss of the season for the Lady Raiders. Idaho took a six-point lead early in the first quarter.
The Lady Raiders battled back in the second quarter to hold the Vandals to a 33 percent average from the perimeter. Idaho rattled off 30 points in the third quarter to take a 15-point lead heading into the final frame.
Freshman Chrislyn Carr led the team once again with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Sydney Goodson and Brittany Brewer followed with 14 points each. Goodson posted another solid stat line shooting 60 percent from the field and a perfect percentage from the charity stripe.
Senior Zuri Sanders recorded her first double-double of the season and fourth of her career with 11 points and 11 rebounds against the Vandals.

GAME NOTES
- Lady Raiders move to 2-1 on the season.
- Junior Brittany Brewer recorded 14 points, marking her third straight double-figure game. Six of her points came beyond the three-point line, recording her first threes of her career.
- Freshman Chrislyn Carr led the team for the second straight game with 15 points, the third straight double-digit game of the season.
UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders are set to host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
