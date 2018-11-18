McWhorter Elementary School students help in building new roof

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Volunteers and students from McWhorter Elementary School, located at 2711 1st St., helped a local family Saturday by installing a new roof for a Lubbock family’s home.
The 10 and 11-year-olds who helped in building the roof are part of the 20Time program, a group that vows to spend 20 percent of their time giving back to the community.
Students and volunteers spent most of the day Saturday installing the roof and making fixes around the house. This is just one of the many things the 20Time students do, other include helping in the U-Can Share Food Drive and getting clothes for local clothing drives.
