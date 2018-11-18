Sunday Weather Forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cold air continues to pour into the South Plains this morning under a blanket of stratus clouds behind yesterday’s cold front. Morning temperatures starting in the mid to upper 20′s will require a coat and gloves on your way outside. Wind chill in the upper teens and low 20′s will be very uncomfortable for people and pets outdoors without proper insulation to stay warm. Clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon but high temperatures will be cooler than yesterday in the low to mid 40′s thanks to the continual northerly wind that will become calm by afternoon and the slow retreat of low level clouds.
Wind direction begins to shift later this afternoon to become more southerly tonight, but temperatures will still require bundling up as they drop into the upper 20′s again making for another cold start to the work week. Temperatures begin to rebound into the mid to upper 50′s on Monday with mostly sunny sky and relatively light wind speeds. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with increasing cloud cover by afternoon ahead of a weak atmospheric disturbance which will bring with it a possibility of light showers to be scattered throughout the region on Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the mid 50′s.
Temperatures return to more seasonal averages for the remainder of the week ahead of the next storm system which will be approaching by next weekend.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.