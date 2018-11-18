Sunday Weather Forecast

Wind direction begins to shift later this afternoon to become more southerly tonight, but temperatures will still require bundling up as they drop into the upper 20′s again making for another cold start to the work week. Temperatures begin to rebound into the mid to upper 50′s on Monday with mostly sunny sky and relatively light wind speeds. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with increasing cloud cover by afternoon ahead of a weak atmospheric disturbance which will bring with it a possibility of light showers to be scattered throughout the region on Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the mid 50′s.