Child airlifted to Lubbock with serious bodily injuries; Fort Stockton PD investigating

FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) - A child is in critical condition in Lubbock as Fort Stockton police investigate the circumstances surround the injuries.
Around 10 a.m. on November 17 officers arrived at the Pecos County Memorial Hospital in response to a child abuse investigation.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a three-year-old child who had been brought in with serious injuries. They had suffered head and bodily injuries before arriving at the hospital and was being actively treated.
The child was later lifted to a hospital in Lubbock and is listed in critical condition.
According to Fort Stockton police, their investigation team is working wit the 83rd District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers due to the location of those involved. The investigation is still underway and more details will be released.
