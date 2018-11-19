Former Coronado teacher signs plea agreement in federal case

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Scott Riley Hall, the former Coronado High School teacher charged in federal court for enticement of a minor has agreed to a plea deal in that case.
Hall, an art teacher at the school, was arrested last month after the relationship with an underage student came to light.
In the agreement Hall signed he admitted to using his cell phone to contact the girl in an attempt to entice her into a sexual relationship. The plea deal states Hall could receive up to 5 years in prison. It also states he will serve a minimum of 5 years supervised release.
The agreement states the government and Hall’s attorney recommend a 15-year supervised release and that he have no contact with the girl. He also agrees to pay the girl $20,000 as restitution and will register as a sex offender.
Hall’s federal trial was scheduled to begin on December 3. In addition to the federal charges, Hall still faces charges in state court.
Hall, 40, was in his second year of teaching art at Coronado High School. He graduated from Texas Tech in May 2017.
FULL PLEA AGREEMENT (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)
