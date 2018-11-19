Lubbock Police working 5-vehicle crash at Quaker & South Loop 289

Police are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of Quaker Ave. and South Loop 289. (Jason Norton/KCBD)
By Ryan Crowe | November 19, 2018 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:45 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Police are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Quaker Avenue at South Loop 289.

Police say the accident involved five vehicles and that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An accident at the intersection of Quaker Avenue at South Loop 289 on Monday, November 19, 2018 (Jason Norton/KCBD)
According to an LBKAlert sent out by the city, southbound lanes of Quaker have been shut down to traffic.

Police say they have accident investigators on scene, and are asking drivers to avoid the area. Police have not given a timeline for when the road will reopen.

Lubbock Police have Southbound Quaker Avenue blocked off to traffic while they investigate a 5-vehicle wreck. (Jason Norton/KCBD)
