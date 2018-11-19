Lubbock Police working 5-vehicle crash at Quaker & South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Police are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of Quaker Avenue at South Loop 289.
Police say the accident involved five vehicles and that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to an LBKAlert sent out by the city, southbound lanes of Quaker have been shut down to traffic.
Police say they have accident investigators on scene, and are asking drivers to avoid the area. Police have not given a timeline for when the road will reopen.
