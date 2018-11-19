Patchy freezing fog possible overnight, warmer Monday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Clear skies and cold temperatures are in the forecast Sunday night.
Models are showing patchy fog development across the area overnight.
With temperatures below freezing, we could see freezing fog which may create a thin layer of ice on area roads and your car windshield.
Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
Another weak cold front will drop highs into the 50’s again Tuesday.
A disturbance will move across the area Wednesday providing a brief opportunity for showers. This system should move quickly out of the area Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving Day should be partly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
At the moment, Thanksgiving Day looks dry.
