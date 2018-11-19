Senior care facility asking for volunteers for Santa for a Senior program

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Home Instead Senior Care Office is asking for your help this holiday season.
They are looking for gifts as well as volunteers to spread holiday cheer through its Be a Santa to a Senior program. Anyone can help by going to one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from Tuesday to Dec. 6.
Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors' first names and their desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached.
Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at:
Home Instead Senior Care, 1010 Slide Rd, Lubbock
Lakeridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd St., Lubbock
Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th ST., Lubbock
Walmart Supercenter, 4215 S. Loop 289, Lubbock
