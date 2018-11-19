Subtle Changes in your Thanksgiving forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The days leading into Thanksgiving will be mild in the afternoon and cold at night. The only chance of rain will be on Wednesday with a slight chance of some light showers in the area, mainly southern region, when rain could make it’s way across a portion of the south plains.
Otherwise, travel issues are not expected through at least Saturday for the region. The daytime highs will remain between 50-55 degrees tomorrow and Wednesday. Thanksgiving afternoon highs could reach 60 degrees and extend into the mid 60s Friday and Saturday.
It does appear that gusty winds will bring come chill back to the region on Sunday and Monday with possibly some winter weather in the panhandle region.
As for the nighttime lows, they will remain cold. Most of the next 7 days the overnight lows will fall anywhere from the mid 20s to mid 30s.
There is one thing that will also be noticeable and that the wind that returns by Friday and extends through the weekend. South winds will warm the area going into the weekend and cool the south plains as the weekend comes to an end.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.