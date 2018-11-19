Sunray police officer arraigned on charge related to Sodus double-homicide

SUNRAY, TX (KFDA) - A Sunray police officer charged with conspiracy in connection to a double homicide in Sodus, New York has been arraigned.
Prosectors in Wayne County, New York say 34-year-old Bron Bohlar of Sunray was arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 18. He faces charges of conspiracy in the second-degree in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Joshua Niles and 24-year-old Amber Washburn in October.
Bohlar is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail.
A former Sunray police chief, 32-year-old Timothy Dean, and his wife, Charlene Childers, are accused of the shooting. Dean has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Childers has been charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.
Wayne County officials say it is believed Dean pulled the trigger, killing Niles and Washburn.
On Nov. 9, Sunray’s acting chief of police was arrested as well. Moore County officials say Joseph Flores is accused of tampering with a government document. It is not yet confirmed whether the arrest is in connection to the double homicide.
City officials said residents should not see any difference in law enforcement in Sunray as the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will continue to assist with police matters.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to follow it and bring you the latest information as it’s made available.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.