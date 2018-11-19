Texas Tech orgs to host transgender violence remembrance event

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Gender and Sexuality Association and Office of LGBTQIA will host a Trans Remembrance Vigil and Celebration of Life Ceremony from 7-8 p.m. Monday inside the Kent Hance Chapel at 2511 7th St.
This event is hosted a day before the national Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is on Tuesday, according to a Tech news release. This event offers a way to remember, reflect and honor the people who have died because of anti-transgender violence.
The event will be officiated by local physician Dr. Anne Epstein and will include a musical performance by the Tech Choral Ensemble conducted by Carolyn Cruse, associate director of Choral Studies in the Tech School of Music.
