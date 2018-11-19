Thanksgiving Week Precipitation

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Just wait five minutes. A phrase oft repeated in these here parts. And many others, truth be told. A reference to the wide and quick swings in our weather we sometimes experience. Yesterday was grey and cold - the high was only 39°. Today began frosty, but warmer weather comes our way the next couple of days. There is, however, a chance of precipitation this holiday week. This video covers that, with both a close up of the KCBD viewing area and a wide view of the Continental US. Over the next several days a large storm will move into the Lower 48.
Today will be mostly sunny, winds will remain light, and afternoon temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Nice weather for late November.
Tomorrow will be similar, but with a few more clouds. Tuesday morning will be cold, winds light, and afternoon temperatures about the same as today.
Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, brings a slight chance of light rain. Any precipitation will favor the southern KCBD viewing area and is most likely during the morning. Ice is not expected as temperatures will be above freezing.
Thanksgiving will be dry, though considerable cloud cover will linger. Most of the area will have lows above freezing, with afternoon highs ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. The wind will become breezy by afternoon, with gusts of 30 to 35 mph possible. Keep an eye on our Forecast below, on our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 29°, six degrees below the average for the date. The high was 39°, twentythree degrees below average. The November 18 record low is 16° (1951) and the record high 82° (1999 and 1942). For today, November 19, Lubbock’s average low is 34° and the high 62°. The record low is 14° (1937 and 1927) and the record high 85° (1996).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:42 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:24 AM CST.
On This Date in 1994: Late-season severe thunderstorms moved across the Permian Basin, brushing the far southern South Plains early in the afternoon. Thunderstorm winds caused roughly $3,000 in damage in Tahoka. More extensive damage was reported farther south in and around Midland. On This Date information courtesy of Caprock Weather.
