Thanksgiving Week Precipitation

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Just wait five minutes. A phrase oft repeated in these here parts. And many others, truth be told. A reference to the wide and quick swings in our weather we sometimes experience. Yesterday was grey and cold - the high was only 39°. Today began frosty, but warmer weather comes our way the next couple of days. There is, however, a chance of precipitation this holiday week. This video covers that, with both a close up of the KCBD viewing area and a wide view of the Continental US. Over the next several days a large storm will move into the Lower 48.