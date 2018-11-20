Bears break into car, eat 49 chocolate bars

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS/CNN) - It was an early Thanksgiving meal for a group of North Carolina bears.
The furry creatures broke into a high school student's car to chow down on a sweet treat.
The bears were drawn by the smell of chocolate.
“I don’t know if you can see this but there’s a bear inside my (expletive) car right now, he’s literally in the seat,” said 16-year-old Lilly Thurmond, videotaping from the safety of her home.
The TC Roberson High School student used her cellphone camera as a mother bear and three cubs got at a box of sweet-smelling chocolate bars inside her Toyota Prius.
“I just don’t even understand, I have bears in my car,” Thurmond said. “I hear something to my side and I turn my head and I see that my car door is open.”
“I could hear them growling and stuff. I even saw one bear open my front door, get in the car, shut the door.”
She was selling the chocolate bars for a school prom fundraiser.
"I was like oh my I can't believe this is happening," said Kim Peck, Thurmond’s mother.
Peck said Thurmond’s car was not locked.
“I probably sold like 10 before they got hold of it,” Thurmond said of the chocolate bars.
The bears left the car's interior dirty and punctured but insurance is covering the tab.
As for the lesson learned, it’s an easy one.
"I think we all learned a lesson keep your doors locked because bears know how to open them up," Peck said.
