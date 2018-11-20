Caravan migrants weigh options after court blocks Trump ban

A young migrant making her way to the U.S. border with a caravan of Central Americans stands on railroad tracks before leaving Mexicali early in the morning and traveling to Tijuana , Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Tensions have built as nearly 3,000 migrants from the caravan poured into Tijuana in recent days after more than a month on the road, and with many more months likely ahead of them while they seek asylum in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)