Healthwise: High Intensity – BIG Rewards

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Dr. Mimi Zumwalt is 57. By day, she is a sports surgeon and Texas Tech Physician. In the evening, she is a fitness coach. Her newest passion is a program called Octane HIIT Training.
She explains it like this, “It’s a variation of high intensity interval training where you’re working out at a very fast pace and only doing maybe 30 to 50 seconds, doing different exercises and moving to a differient station. And it builds the heart rate really high and it burns more calories in a shorter period of time.”
So you think this is only for the young and fit club? No, Dr. Zumwalt says she coaches a wide range of fitness levels, even beginners. She says, “What I strive for is technique and pace. and then I give them a modification of each exercise where they can do them at their own pace and they can still get a good workout for their own physical condition and then move up as time goes on.”
She says there are 5 workout stations, but the time at each station is so brief that you can complete your workout in as little as 10 minutes. But, she says the idea is to build your strength so that eventually you can workout a little longer and burn a lot of calories.
Dr. Zumwalt says high intensity training is great medicine for the body. She says, “This really helps the heart and lungs and improves the metabolic rate. You really blast the entire body because you work arms, legs, everything. Each exercise is designed to work a different part of the body. so you can burn a lot of calories in maybe 20 to 30 minutes.”
You do have a little time to catch your breath between workout stations. As an example, she says you may work hard for 40 seconds, then rest for 20 seconds. By changing the exercises at each station, the workout continues to be different, interesting and challenging.
Dr. Zumwalt is coaching an Octane class at Body Works every Wednesday evening at 6:00. She says this is a great way to start a New Year’s resolution early. Even now as we head into the holidays, she says a regular exercise routine can allow you to eat what you want to eat!
Still a world champion body builder at age 57, Dr. Zumwalt says, “I’m going to keep on doing this until I can’t do it anymore.”
Dr. Mimi Zumwalt may have discovered the fountain of youth.
If you’d like to learn more about Octane High Intensity Training, Dr. Zumwalt is offering one free session to get you started. More on that in this Healthwise interview:
