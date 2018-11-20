I Beat Pete: Hula Hoop Hop Rock Paper Scissors

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This week on I Beat Pete, we headed out to Dunbar College Preparatory Academy to face the 7th grade athletic girls in a game made popular by a viral video.
Millions of people saw a new exciting version of rock paper scissors, involving jumping hula hoop to hula hoop.
That’s this week’s challenge and let me tell you I already know area schools will add this game in PE class as you get exercise, while playing rock paper scissors.
This would take skill, focus and a lot of luck. With a long hula hoop course, you would need to win 3-5 rock paper scissor showdowns in a row to get to the end and score a point.
Scoring was expected to be low.
Check out the challenge and if you have a sports, game, or event you’d like to spotlight, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.