2 injured in Monday afternoon 5-vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A five-vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. injured two elderly people.
Lubbock Police officers were called to the area of Quaker Avenue and South Loop 289 for the crash.
According to the initial investigation, police say it appears a minivan traveling westbound on the South Loop access road crashed into a Chevy Impala traveling northbound on Quaker Avenue. The minivan continued traveling west and crashed into two vehicles stopped in the southbound lanes of Quaker at a red light. A third vehicle stopped at the light was also struck during the collision.
The driver of the minivan, a 77-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 89-year-old male driver of a GMC Sierra that was struck while stopped at the red light was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by LPD crash investigators.
