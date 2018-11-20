KCBD Investigates: Exclusive Interview with former Lubbock County Chief Medical Examiner on backlog of cases

On August 15, 2018 Andrews sent Natarajan an email that reads in part, “As you come into the final few weeks of your pre-retirement employment with the county, I’ve been asked to communicate with you about a couple of issues. First you had raised a question about how you should sign your reports. Please sign them as ‘Deputy Medical Examiner.’ Yesterday, we received a complaint about you from an employee that included allegations about recent actions and behaviors; some of the allegations were startling. Following discussions and consultations, we have decided that during the remainder of your time as an employee, we will intervene, at this time, only by creating distance between you and the staff. To that end, require that you no longer come to the office or enter the building, and that you have no further communications with employees of this office. Please note that none of the staff will be available to help you prepare for trial during or after work hours.”