Mahomes, Chiefs fall in highest-scoring Monday Night Football game

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCBD) - In a battle of 9-1 teams, the Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs 54-51 Monday night
The game was the highest scoring contest in Monday Night football history. There have been 773 MNF games, and this one with 105 points is the new leader. It’s also the 3rd highest scoring game in the history of the National Football League.
Mahomes was 33-46 for 478 yards with six touchdowns and three interception.
The Rams led by 10 after three quarters, but the Chiefs scored two touchdowns in 4 minutes with Mahomes throwing a 73 yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and Allen Bailey getting a two yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Mahomes TD to Hill allowed him to surpass 300 fantasy points in his first 12 career NFL starts. That’s the fewest number of starts to reach that mark by any quarterback in history.
Trailing 47-44 with 2:50 left, Mahomes found Chris Conley for a 10 yard touchdown to go up 51-47.
However, Jared Goff threw a 40 yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett to put the Rams up 54-51 with 1:49 left in the game. Goff had 413 yards passing.
The Chiefs were driving when Mahomes threw his second interception of the game. They got it back in the final minute, but Mahomes third interception ended the Chiefs hopes to pull it out.
Now 9-2 the Chiefs will be at the Raiders December 2.
