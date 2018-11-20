Monday Deadline for Levelland Lighted Parade registration

LEVELLAND, TX (MAIN STREET LEVELLAND) - The Levelland Main Street Program wants to remind the Levelland community and surrounding area that the deadline to submit a registration form for the Lighted Parade is Monday, November 26 by 5pm in order to be eligible for parade prizes.
There will be two categories that will be judged and eligible for prizes: Best of Show will receive the coveted traveling trophy and all the bragging rights for one year as “The Brightest in Levelland”. Best Student/Youth Organization will receive $500 for their organization, sponsored by SPC!
The Lighted Parade will be held at 6pm on November 29, 2018 as part of the Levelland Festival of Lights and Christmas on the Square activities. The theme for the parade this year is “Christmas Movies”. The parade will travel from the SPC campus on College Ave, turn West on Houston Street and end at the Square. Floats should depict an interpretation of any Christmas Movie! All entries must be lighted or glow in the dark and are required to be in the parade line-up by 5:45 p.m. on Denver Avenue, North of the SPC campus. Floats should enter the lineup from Hickory Street only, please do not attempt to use other side streets to enter the parade line-up. Any organization, business or individual is welcome and encouraged to enter the parade; entry is free!
Parade packets with complete rules, parade route and entry forms are available at City Hall (1709 Ave H) and online at our website: www.downtownlevelland.com.
Levelland Festival of Lights and Christmas on the Square is brought to you by South Plains College, the Marigolds of Levelland, and the Levelland Main Street Proram.
For more information please contact the Levelland Main Street Program at 806-894-9079.
Copyright 2018 City of Levelland - Used with permission