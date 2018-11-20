Monday Deadline for Levelland Lighted Parade registration

The Lighted Parade will be held at 6pm on November 29, 2018 as part of the Levelland Festival of Lights and Christmas on the Square activities. The theme for the parade this year is “Christmas Movies”. The parade will travel from the SPC campus on College Ave, turn West on Houston Street and end at the Square. Floats should depict an interpretation of any Christmas Movie! All entries must be lighted or glow in the dark and are required to be in the parade line-up by 5:45 p.m. on Denver Avenue, North of the SPC campus. Floats should enter the lineup from Hickory Street only, please do not attempt to use other side streets to enter the parade line-up. Any organization, business or individual is welcome and encouraged to enter the parade; entry is free!