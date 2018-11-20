Police waiting on ID of remains in Campos investigation

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say they are waiting for the positive identification of remains found Friday night before they hold a news conference updating the media on the Zoe Campos case.
LPD Public Information Officer Tiffany Taylor said the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office has not given the police department a timeline on how long the identification process will take.
Taylor also thanked a number of organizations on behalf of the department for their assistance in the Campos investigation. She specifically mentioned 30 volunteers from Texas Search and Rescue for their work with cadaver dogs over the weekend.
On Monday friends of Zoe Campos spoke with KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz about the search, and the fact that Campos was now “home”
ZOE CAMPOS CONTINUING COVERAGE:
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.