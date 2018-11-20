Police waiting on ID of remains in Campos investigation

By Ryan Crowe | November 19, 2018 at 7:06 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 7:11 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say they are waiting for the positive identification of remains found Friday night before they hold a news conference updating the media on the Zoe Campos case.

LPD Public Information Officer Tiffany Taylor said the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office has not given the police department a timeline on how long the identification process will take.

Taylor also thanked a number of organizations on behalf of the department for their assistance in the Campos investigation. She specifically mentioned 30 volunteers from Texas Search and Rescue for their work with cadaver dogs over the weekend.

The Lubbock Police Department would like to thank the many organizations and volunteers who assisted in the investigation over the last two weeks. Their assistance and quick response provided LPD with the resources needed to conduct extensive searches related to the Zoe Campos investigation.   
Tiffany Taylor - Lubbock Police Department

On Monday friends of Zoe Campos spoke with KCBD’s Amanda Ruiz about the search, and the fact that Campos was now “home”

"I did the hardest thing today.. I had to pull Zoe's missing flyer off." The Campos family and Zoe's advocates say Zoe Campos is finally home... not in the way they wished, but their happy she's home. Tune into KCBD News Channel 11 at 10 to hear what Zoe meant to the community.

