Red Raiders rally for huge hoop win over USC

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - Trailing by 13 in the first half, the Red Raiders came out in fire in the second half and rallied for a 78-63 win over USC in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas.
It was the first road test of the season for the Red Raiders, who won their first three games of the season at home at the United Supermarkets Arena.
USC went on a 10-0 run to open up a 13 point lead. Texas Tech trailed by 9 at the half, hitting just 1 three-pointer.
Obviously, Chris Beard had to get on the team in the locker room and they came out intense, focused and aggressive, hitting 11 of their first 14 shots, battling back to take the lead by 6 on a massive dunk by Tariq Owens 59-53 with 6:20 left in the game.
Tech outscored USC 55-31 in the 2nd half.
The Red Raiders had 4 players in double figures led by Jarrett Culver & Tariq Owens with 18. Matt Mooney and Davide Moretti chipped in 17.
The Red Raiders move to 4-0 and will meet Nebraska in the Hall of Fame Championship game 8:30pm Tuesday Night. USC will play Missouri State, who has former Red Raider and South Plains College player Josh Webster on their team.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.