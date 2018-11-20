Thanksgiving Here, And There

This November has been cool, compared to average. The average temperature for the month so far is 45.7°, which is 6.5° below the average. Temperatures (so far) have ranged from a minimum of 21° on the 13th to a maximum of 79° on the 6th. It's also been dry, with just 0.07" of precipitation measured so far at the airport. That's a little more than a half-inch below the average month-to-date.