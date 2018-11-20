Thanksgiving Here, And There

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - There are two precipitation chances this Thanksgiving Holiday, and I highlight both in the accompanying video. As I did yesterday, but updated with this morning’s data, I show you the outlook for the KCBD viewing area and the Lower 48. It highlights potential travel trouble areas from today through Sunday from coast to coast and border to border.
Which weather did you prefer? Sunday or Monday’s? Sunday was grey and cold. Monday was sunny and much warmer. Sunday’s high was 39 degrees while yesterday’s was 59 degrees (recorded at the Lubbock airport). I hope you preferred Monday. Why? Because today will be the same. A few clouds are likely to drift by this afternoon, but winds again will be light and temperatures again will climb into the 50s.
Thanksgiving Eve, tomorrow, will be mostly cloudy and the wind, for one more day, will be light. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler, but will end up back in the 50s. A few light rain showers, even an occasional rumble of thunder, will be possible over the southern KCBD viewing area tomorrow, mainly during the morning. Wet roads are possible, but no snow or ice are anticipated.
Thanksgiving will be dry, though considerable cloud cover will linger. Most of the area will have lows above freezing, with afternoon highs ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. The wind will become breezy by afternoon, with gusts near 30 mph possible.
If you preferred Sunday’s weather, keep an eye on our forecast for this Sunday. The next cold front with a punch should blow in during the morning. Our forecasts are available 24-7 here at kcbd.com/weather and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App.
This November has been cool, compared to average. The average temperature for the month so far is 45.7°, which is 6.5° below the average. Temperatures (so far) have ranged from a minimum of 21° on the 13th to a maximum of 79° on the 6th. It's also been dry, with just 0.07" of precipitation measured so far at the airport. That's a little more than a half-inch below the average month-to-date.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 24°, ten degrees below the average for the date. The high was 59°, three degrees below average and twenty degrees warmer than the day before. The November 19 record low is 34° and the high 62°. The record low is 14° (1937 and 1927) and the record high 85° (1996). For today, November 20, Lubbock’s average low is 34° and the high 62°. The record low is 17° (1937) and the record high 88° (1996).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:42 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:25 AM CST.
On This Date, November 20, 1994: Strong west winds whipped across the South Plains with gusts as high as 63 mph measured at the Lubbock Airport. Wind toppled a gas station canopy in Seminole, which landed on a car with a mother and two children inside. No one was injured. Blowing dust reduced visibility to a half-mile at times. On This Date information courtesy of Caprock Weather.
