Wind Returns to your Thanksgiving Forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving holiday week it looks like weather conditions will cooperate. There may be some rain chances around the state but mostly dry and sunny with mild afternoon temps.
Lubbock will have some clouds and breezy winds on Thursday, but speeds will likely average 15-20 mph. However, winds will be much stronger on Friday through Sunday for all of the south plains. Speeds over the weekend will average between 20-30 mph with some stronger gusts. As for wind direction, it will be from the south Friday and Saturday, then from the north with a cold front by Sunday.
Although clouds will return on Wednesday and Thursday, the chances of significant rain are unlikely, but some light showers or sprinkles could occur tomorrow or Thanksgiving evening.
Here’s a look at temps for the next few days, 50s on Wednesday, near 60 on Thanksgiving and in the mid to upper 60s on Friday and Saturday. Colder 50s and 40s will return beginning on Sunday into early next week.
