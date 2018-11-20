70-year-old man injured saving disabled woman in 70th street house fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS are on the scene of a house fire in the 2500 block of 70th Street, which is east of Trinity Church and just north of the Burger King on University. Officials say there was extensive fire in the back part of the house.
A 70-year-old man and a disabled 40-year-old woman were injured in the fire and taken to University Medical Center with burn and other injuries. Officials say their injuries are severe.
Fire officials say the 70-year-old man ran into the home to save the disabled woman.
A 16-year-old girl and an older woman were visiting the disabled woman at the time of the fire but both were able to get out unharmed.
Firefighters say the fire began shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. They added there is smoke damage to the entire house.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
