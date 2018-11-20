Zoe’s advocates speak about Campos investigation on family’s behalf

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Zoe Campos’ advocates have been working with the Campos family for the past five years. Even though this news shattered the hearts of the Campos family and everyone who heard Zoe’s story, they are happy she is finally home, even if its not the way they hoped for.
"I did the hardest thing today. I went to work and Zoe’s flyer was on the window and I had to pull it off," said Jenni Castillo.
The continuous search for Zoe Campos, led by her family and a group of Zoe’s advocates, ended on the five year anniversary of the day Zoe went missing. Over the weekend, 25-year-old Carlos Rodriquez has been charged with Zoe’s murder after police found human remains in the backyard of a home on the 1900 block of 70th street in connection to Zoe’s case.
“We always hold on to hope that we will bring these kids home safe and it was really devastating not the kind of closure we want,” said Nina Valdez.
Valdez and Castillo are known as Zoe’s advocates. They’ve been working side by side with the Campos family the whole time and spoke on behalf of Zoe’s mother.
“Its hard when you describe her because everything her mom told us about her its like you actually get to know her. You can tell the love this mom had for her baby,” said Valdez.
The news that their baby girl was gone hit her family hard.
“What hurts us the most is to watch the mother to watch the heartache she feels,” said Valdez.
The news has also affect the community.
“Its like she stole the hearts of millions because everybody prayed, everybody wished, and everybody hoped,” said Castillo.
This group will always remember to never let Zoe’s memory fade.
“When I think of Zoe, I think of purple. In her honor, I think we should light the sky with purple,” said Valdez.
The investigation into the case is ongoing, and Chief Greg Stevens told KCBD the Lubbock Police Department was holding off on any updates in the case. Stevens says the Medical Examiner’s Office did not have a timeline on how soon those remains would be identified. Stevens also added they understood the remains were being sent to San Diego for identification.
