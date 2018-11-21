27 cases of rare antibiotic resistant infection confirmed in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed more than two dozen cases of a rare, antibiotic resistant germ in Lubbock.
VIM is a rare mechanism that increases bacteria resistance, making it harder for doctors to treat infections with some of the most commonly used antibiotics in hospitals.
VIM was first identified through voluntary submission of specimens to the Antibiotic Resistance Laboratory Network.
In conjunction with the CDC, the City of Lubbock Health Department has identified 27 cases here on the South Plains.
Katherine Wells, the Director of Public Health, says this number has remained the same since they first discovered these cases in October.
“It’s something that we want to control. It’s something that we want to work with our hospitals, our nursing homes, to make sure that we have identified patients and that we are working on very strong infection control practices. And then from there continuing to test to see if we have any additional spread," she said.
VIM is most common to individuals undergoing medical treatment, especially those with chronic wounds, open wounds, or bacterial infections.
Individuals can be a carrier of VIM without showing symptoms. The most common indicator of VIM is an active infection that is worsening and is not responsive to antibiotic treatment.
VIM can increase the chances of developing a bloodstream infection, pneumonia, bone and joint infections, ear and eye infections, and urinary tract infections.
To prevent the further spread of the VIM organism, the City of Lubbock Health Department and the CDC are working to perform additional infection control at healthcare facilities throughout Lubbock.
"The belief is that this VIM organism is going to pop up in other areas, so if we can show how to control it then we will really be a leader in the country about how to handle these types of outbreaks,” Wells said.
A medical officer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added that all of the 27 cases in Lubbock have been susceptible to at least one antibiotic.
