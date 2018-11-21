Former RDAG CFO files motion to move case citing possible ‘tainted jury pool’

Trial of this lawsuit in the Lubbock Division would deprive Smith of his inherent right to an impartial jury. Although Smith has great faith in the Lubbock community to uphold its civic duties, the improbability of securing a jury panel that has not been prejudiced or impacted, directly or indirectly, by the alleged actions of Reagor Dykes Auto Group, puts Smith’s Constitutional rights in jeopardy. Smith and other defendants have been the subject of multiple news stories, reports, and social media posts that will likely have tainted a significant base of any potential jury pool.2 A significant percentage of Lubbock area residents have been directly or indirectly notified and/or impacted by the bankruptcy and litigation involving the Reagor Dykes Auto Group.