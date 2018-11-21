Founding director of Tech’s Vietnam Center and Archive dies at 78

“Jim was an amazing professor, mentor, scholar and friend,” Steve Maxner, director of the center, said. “Over the two decades of his service, he worked with hundreds of graduate students, completely changing the landscape of Vietnam War and military history studies for the nation. Jim also established the Vietnam Center and Archive, which he helped to grow into the largest university program in the country. Jim’s incredible contributions will serve as a daily reminder of his important legacy at Texas Tech, his dedication to his students and his love and passion for the study of the Vietnam War and military history. We miss him and send our prayers and condolences to his family.”