Hobbs man killed in crash near Roswell

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On November 20, 2018 at about 10:15 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on State Road 285 around mile post 162, north of Roswell.
The initial investigation indicated a 2013 Chevy, driven by Carlos H. Silva Rodriguez (38) of Hobbs, NM was traveling south on State Road 285 when he drove off the roadway causing the Chevy to roll. Rodriguez who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected. Rodriguez sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the office of medical investigator.
Alcohol does appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash. Seatbelts do not appear to have been used properly. No other additional information is currently available
