Know the Foe: Baylor Bears

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the fifth consecutive week, the Red Raiders are going into a game trying to become bowl eligible.
This time, they will face the 5-6 Baylor Bears in Arlington, TX, in the Texas Farm Bureau Shootout.
This will be 77th time in school history that the Red Raiders have faced the Bears, and Tech has a slight advantage in the series at 38-37-1.
The game will take place in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for the 10th-straight season, where the Red Raiders have won each of the past two games in the series with a 54-35 victory in 2016 and then a 38-24-win, last year.
Coming into the game, the Baylor Bears have had a roller coaster season with big wins and tough losses.
On the offensive side of the ball, Baylor sits seventh in scoring offense, fourth in rushing offense, sixth in passing offense, and sixth in the conference in total offense.
“Their skill positions. I think it starts with the quarterback. He's really progressed in year two, makes a ton of plays off schedule, tough young man,” Kliff Kingsbury said. “Have a lot of respect for Brewer and the way he plays the game. Then the dynamic wide receivers everywhere, great running backs, really good scheme. They mix it up week in and week out, so we're going to have our hands full trying to slow them down.”
On the defensive side of the ball, their defensive unit has improved since last year.
Statistically speaking, the Bears rank eighth in rush defense, third in pass defense, and sixth in total defense.
“Yeah, I mean, all around. I think talent level, a lot of those guys are back,” Kingsbury said “Their front is playing at a high level, really getting after the quarterback, stopping the run, and Coach Snow has done a tremendous job with his culture. You can see the way they chase the football, they fly around. He's very multiple in his looks, and you can just tell in year two, those guys are more comfortable playing in that scheme”
According to Vegas, Texas Tech is a six-point favorite to beat the Bears.
The ESPN Power Index gives the Red Raiders a 76-point-four percent chance to win on Saturday.
If Texas Tech wants to be bowl eligible, they must beat the Baylor Bears.
