Lady Raiders get back in the win column

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Coming off their first loss of the season, the Lady Raiders knocked off Texas A&M Corpus Christi 78-61 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Brittany Brewer led four in double figures with 17 points and she added 16 rebounds. Sydney Goodson scored 12 points. Zuri Sanders tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds while Erin DeGrate had 10 points.
The Lady Raiders led by 12 at the half and stretched the lead to 20 after three quarters.
Texas Tech moves to 3-1. The Lady Raiders will next host Houston Baptist at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Stephen F. Austin 7:00 p.m. next Wednesday, November 28.
