LFR says 70th street fire caused by improper use of extension cord

70-year-old man injured trying to save disabled woman

2 injured in Tuesday Afternoon house fire
By Amber Stegall | November 20, 2018 at 3:27 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:01 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS spent Tuesday afternoon on the scene of a house fire in the 2500 block of 70th Street. The home is east of Trinity Church and just north of the Burger King on University. Officials say there was extensive fire in the back part of the house.

A 70-year-old man and a disabled 40-year-old woman were injured in the fire and taken to University Medical Center with burn and other injuries. Officials say their injuries are severe.

Fire officials say the 70-year-old man ran into the home to save the disabled woman.

A 16-year-old girl and an older woman were visiting the disabled woman at the time of the fire but both were able to get out unharmed.

Firefighters say the fire began shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. They added there is smoke damage to the entire house.

Tuesday evening LFR released an update saying the fire was ruled accidental. Fire marshals determined the cause to be the improper use of extension cords that overloaded circuits.

Lubbock Fire Rescue called to house fire in the 2500 block of 70th Street.

Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Tuesday, November 20, 2018

