Local organizations encourage donations for Giving Tuesday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Non-profits, family businesses, community centers and students around Lubbock and the surrounding areas are encouraging generosity as the global day of giving back, known as Giving Tuesday, comes up.
Scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 27, Giving Tuesday focuses on providing donations to organizations around the region. Nearly 70 organizations around Lubbock are asking for donations and participating in #GivingTuesdayLBK.
The various organization categories range from arts and entertainment, health, religious and social services. A full list of Giving Tuesday organizations can be found on the website here.
Giving Tuesday has been a national tradition since 2012 when 92nd Street Y in New York partnered with the United Nations Foundation to engage more than 30,000 organizations around the world.
The day has been an annual tradition around West Texas since 2015 when Alström Angels, a local non-profit, and the Community Foundation of West Texas brought the idea to the area. Since then more than $670,000 has been raised to help out more than 100 organizations in Lubbock, Levelland, Plainview, Post, Slaton and other parts of the South Plains, according to the Giving Tuesday website.
