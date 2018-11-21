Maxey to host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 1

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host its annual Breakfast with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 1 inside the Maxey Community Center at 4020 30th St.
During this event children and families will be able to make holiday crafts, enjoy brunch and get a photo with Santa Claus. The event costs $10 per person and pre-registration is required; that will begin on Thursday, Nov. 29.
Those wishing to participate can register at the Maxey facility or online at playlubbock.com. More information can be found by calling the Maxey Center at 806-767-3796.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.