November Chill And Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here's a forecast product you don't see here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App: Our RainCast. Unless you watch the videos I post, like the one yesterday and today. In today's video: Our RainCast. I again highlight our local weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and then take a much wider view and update the weather through the weekend for the country, coast to coast and border to border. Oh, and locally the weekend includes a bit of a weather flip.