November Chill And Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here's a forecast product you don't see here on our Weather Page or in our free Weather App: Our RainCast. Unless you watch the videos I post, like the one yesterday and today. In today's video: Our RainCast. I again highlight our local weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and then take a much wider view and update the weather through the weekend for the country, coast to coast and border to border. Oh, and locally the weekend includes a bit of a weather flip.
Keep an eye on our Forecast here on our Weather Page (as well as in our KCBD First Alert Weather App) for potential changes. However, I don't see anything that has me thinking there will be any of significance. For Game Day weather here on our Weather Page set the location to 76011 (the zip code for AT&T Stadium in Arlington) or in our Weather App to "Arlington TX".
I've also included an update to yesterday's stats on how chilly this November overall has been. Including yesterday's data brings the number even lower.
On This Date, November 21, in 2011: Scattered thunderstorms developed mid-morning ahead of an upper level storm system moving across New Mexico. Storms initially over the southwestern South Plains moved northeast while expanding in coverage. Storms became severe in Hockley and Hale Counties. As the thunderstorms moved onto the Rolling Plains they decreased in intensity but produced heavy rainfall. On This Date information courtesy of Caprock Weather.
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 5:41 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:26 AM CST.
May your Thanksgiving be happy and your travels uneventful.
