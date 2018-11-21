Racing motorcycle along highway causes rollover for holiday travelers

LITTLEFIELD, TX (KCBD) - A couple traveling from Abilene to Albuquerque are staying in Littlefield motel after their Jeep rolled over Tuesday afternoon. One of the men that caused the rollover is now in jail. The other is at a Lubbock hospital.
The accident happened just before 3 o’clock Tuesday along Highway 84 West of Sunset Avenue.
According to a news release from Littlefield Police, a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle and a Mercedes Benz were racing along the highway. Police say multiple witnesses reported the men were both driving over 100 miles per hour.
The release says the motorcycle hit the Jeep, causing it to veer off the road and flip multiple times.
The driver of the Mercedes, Franklin Rusk, kept driving but was stopped by a DPS trooper in Bailey County. He was arrested and booked into the Lamb County jail.
The motorcyclist, identified as Frank Espinoza, was thrown approximately 60-feet from his bike. He was brought to UMC with a broken right leg. Espinoza was arrested, but due to his hospitalization, police are taking ‘medical considerations’ before filing charges.
Littlefield Police say the accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.