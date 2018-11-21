Red Raiders remain undefeated with win over Nebraska

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCBD) - The Red Raiders remained undefeated topping Nebraska 70-52 to win the Hall of Fame Classic Championship game in Kansas City Tuesday night.
Texas Tech fell behind 13-4 early, but cheered on by Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who was courtside, the Red Raiders took a 6 point halftime lead as Matt Mooney scored the last half dozen points to end the first half.
The Red Raiders defense held the Cornhuskers well below their 89 point average, causing 14 Cornhusker turnovers.
Jarrett Culver led the offensive attack with 26 points. Matt Mooney added 15.
After two huge wins on the road over USC and Nebraska, the 5-0 Red Raiders return home to host Northern Colorado 4:30pm Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
