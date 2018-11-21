Red Raiders want to win for Coach Kingsbury

Kliff Kingsbury has seen his players come to his defense when the teams struggles. They say they should get the blame, not their coach. However at his news conference Monday, Kliff said he understands all fingers being pointed at him. “Yeah, I’m the head coach. That’s how I was raised, and my dad was a head coach, and it’s my name on the program. It’s my program. So I always feel like I can do better, and I can put these guys in better positions to be successful. If they’re not, it’s my job to find a way to make sure the next time around that they get it done.”