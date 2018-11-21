1 in serious, 1 in critical condition after extension cord causes house fire

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS spent Tuesday afternoon at the scene of a house fire in the 2500 block of 70th Street.
A 70-year-old man and a disabled 40-year-old woman were injured in the fire and taken to University Medical Center with burn and other injuries. Officials from UMC report the man is currently in critical conditions, while the woman is suffering from serious injuries.
Firefighters report the fire began shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday and there is smoke damage to the entire house.
Tuesday night LFR released an update saying the fire was ruled accidental. Fire marshals determined the cause to be the improper use of extension cords that overloaded circuits.
Fire officials say the 70-year-old man ran into the home to save the disabled woman.
A 16-year-old girl and an older woman were visiting the disabled woman at the time of the fire but both were able to get out unharmed.
