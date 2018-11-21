UK's May to meet EU chief Juncker as Brexit deadline looms

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at the CBI annual conference in London, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. Theresa May said in a speech to business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry that the deal "fulfils the wishes of the British people” to leave the EU, by taking back control of the U.K.’s laws, money and borders. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)