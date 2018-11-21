Your Thanksgiving weekend forecast

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -With the exception of deep south Texas it will be a dry and mild Thanksgiving for all of Texas. Rain will put a damper on outdoor activities if you’re headed to San Antonio and areas south to the valley.
The remainder of the state will experience periods of clouds mixed with sunshine both Thanksgiving and on Black Friday. There will be some subtle changes in temperatures over the long holiday weekend with a noticeable difference between Saturday and Sunday.
I expect daytime highs near 60 on Thanksgiving, mid 60s on Friday, near 70 on Saturday; then a big drop to the low 50s for Sunday. A strong cold front will bring an end to the pleasant weather late Saturday into Sunday. As for lows, they will raing from the mid 30s to 40 through Sunday morning then drop to the mid 20s on Monday.
Even with the clouds and cold front it should remain dry for most of the state and south plains.
Winds will be a factor, helping to warm the south plains on Friday and Saturday, then turn to the north by Sunday and bring the chilly weather back to west Texas. Wind speeds will vary from 25-35 mph Friday through Sunday. So, I’d suggest working on the Christmas lights Thanksgiving afternoon, otherwise, too windy for roof lighting from a safety standpoint.
