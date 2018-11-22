Area Teams in new State High School Basketball Rankings

By Devin Ward | November 21, 2018 at 6:03 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 7:31 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With the high school football playoffs in full swing, some of our area teams have hit the hardwood and have started basketball season.

As of right now, we have 26 area teams ranked in the state and three of them are ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.

So, here are the new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings with our area teams.

Girls Class 6A:

· No. 25 Frenship

Girls Class 5A:

· No. 14 Lubbock Cooper

Boys Class 4A:

· No. 7 Estacado

· No. 17 Seminole

Girls Class 4A:

· No 1. Levelland

Boys Class 3A:

· No. 9 Shallowater

· No. 12 Brownfield

Girls Class 3A:

· No. 1 Idalou

· No. 21 Shallowater

Boys Class 2A:

· No. 15 New Deal

· No. 22 Sundown

Girls Class 2A:

· No. 14 Farwell

· No. 18 Sundown

Boys Class 1A:

· No. 2 Nazareth

· No. 7 Jayton

· No. 9 New Home

· No. 13 Morton

· No. 19 Borden County

· No. 21 Paducah

Girls Class 1A:

· No. 1 Nazareth

· No. 3 Ropes

· No. 4 Hermleigh

· No. 10 Jayton

· No. 17 Sands

· No. 23 Patton Springs

· No. 25 Spur

