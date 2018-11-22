Area Teams in new State High School Basketball Rankings

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With the high school football playoffs in full swing, some of our area teams have hit the hardwood and have started basketball season.
As of right now, we have 26 area teams ranked in the state and three of them are ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications.
So, here are the new Texas Association of Basketball Coaches State rankings with our area teams.
Girls Class 6A:
· No. 25 Frenship
Girls Class 5A:
· No. 14 Lubbock Cooper
Boys Class 4A:
· No. 7 Estacado
· No. 17 Seminole
Girls Class 4A:
· No 1. Levelland
Boys Class 3A:
· No. 9 Shallowater
· No. 12 Brownfield
Girls Class 3A:
· No. 1 Idalou
· No. 21 Shallowater
Boys Class 2A:
· No. 15 New Deal
· No. 22 Sundown
Girls Class 2A:
· No. 14 Farwell
· No. 18 Sundown
Boys Class 1A:
· No. 2 Nazareth
· No. 7 Jayton
· No. 9 New Home
· No. 13 Morton
· No. 19 Borden County
· No. 21 Paducah
Girls Class 1A:
· No. 1 Nazareth
· No. 3 Ropes
· No. 4 Hermleigh
· No. 10 Jayton
· No. 17 Sands
· No. 23 Patton Springs
· No. 25 Spur
