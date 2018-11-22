Asian stocks mostly higher following Wall Street recovery

U.S. DATA: Sales of existing homes in the U.S. rose in October, breaking a six-month losing streak, the National Association of Realtors announced Wednesday. Sales jumped 1.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.22 million in October from 5.15 million a month earlier. Still, the new numbers were still down 5.1 percent from a year ago. Durable goods orders also fell 4.4 percent last month from September, the largest amount in 15 months, with commercial and military aircraft leading the decline. This could point at adverse effects of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China, who have imposed additional tariffs on hundreds of billions of each other's goods.