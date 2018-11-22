Keeping you safe during the holidays

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A recent house fire in Lubbock that injured two people is prompting a warning from fire officials when preparing for the colder weather and holiday season. The fire Marshal says the extension cord overloaded the home in the recent fire.
Captain of Communications for Lubbock Fire Rescue Kevin Ivy says they have more calls this year because of how people heat their homes and because of Christmas decorations. Because more electrical items are plugged in, and they’re plugged in improperly, there are more fires.
TREE SAFETY
When it comes to tree safety, there are a few things you should know when putting up a live Christmas tree.
First you need to make sure it is watered frequently. They all need to be watered or at least set in water. The tree needs to be checked at least once a week to make sure the tree is still standing in water.
If you touch the tree and needles fall off, it is too dry. Once it gets to that point, it is at risk of catching on fire.
Whether you get a real or a fake Christmas tree, remember to not put it next to a fireplace. Also, keep it away from a portable electric or gas heater, or anywhere where the tree can get hot.
After following these rules, make sure the Christmas tree is not in a walkway where it could be a trip or a fall hazard. If there are small children or pets, make sure the tree is secured and not easily tipped over.
LIGHTS AND DECORATIONS
For decorative lights, make sure they are rated for indoor use if you are using them indoors. Also make sure to check the wiring to see if there are any frayed or exposed wires. Any exposed wire could be a fire hazard.
Of course, you never want to use open candles or any type of open flames to light the tree.
LIGHTING AROUND THE HOUSE
When it comes to outdoor lighting, make sure the lights are rated for outdoor use. Remember multiple items plugged into one outlet is a fire hazard. Also, daisy-chaining things together, like plugging power strips together, is very dangerous. If you do use a power strip, it needs to be plugged directly into the outlet.
A circuit can be overloaded quickly, especially around the holidays. If a breaker is tripped, try using a different outlet if you have multiple items plugged in.
USING INDOOR HEATERS
If you are using an indoor space heater, make sure to get one that is approved for indoor use. Also remember to make sure there is nothing flammable within three feet of the heater. There are some heaters that have a safety feature for if it is tipped over, it will automatically turn off.
Also, do not try anything on the heater. Remember, nothing flammable needs to be within three feet of the heater.
The space heater pulls a lot of electricity, so make sure it is the only thing plugged into that outlet, and do not use an extension cord while using one. The heater needs to be plugged directly into the wall.
SAFETY TIPS FOR FRYING A TURKEY
Captain Ivy says there are more cooking-related fires on Thanksgiving Day than any other time of the year.
When cooking a turkey, make sure the turkey is completely thawed. If you are frying a turkey, make sure there is no water in or on the turkey. It is important to pat down the outside of the turkey with a cloth to remove any moisture. Water on a turkey and hot oil will make a violent eruption.
Before you put the oil in the fryer, make sure you know how much oil to use. To test it before you do anything else, put the turkey in the pot, fill with water, then take the turkey out. Make note of where the water line is in the pot. That is how much oil you will need. But remember to completely dry off your turkey before cooking.
Also when frying a turkey, try to put the propane bottle as far away from the fire as possible.
One person always needs to be watching the deep fryer while in use and also, keep a fire extinguisher nearby.
When you’re putting the turkey in the hot oil, turn off the flame first.
Do not fry a turkey inside of a house or on a back porch, you will need to do it on open and level ground.
