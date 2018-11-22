Man arrested after multi-county, high-speed chase

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas State Troopers say a man was arrested after a multi-county, high-speed chase through Terry and Yoakum Counties on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say 18-year-old Kolby Valverde was driving on US 62 just north of Brownfield. The trooper tried to stop Valverde for speeding.
Valverde continued on US 62 at a high rate of speed, swerving through traffic. He turned on US 82 and continued through Brownfield, leaving the city limits. He continued west for about 21 miles and entered Yoakum County where he sideswiped a pickup truck at the intersection of US 82 and CR 435.
Valverde’s vehicle stopped and he was arrested by troopers without incident There were no injuries in the crash.
Valverde has been charged with felony evading arrest with a vehicle.
A portion of the chase was caught on camera.
