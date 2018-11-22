Police trying to identify suspects in recent Wolfforth vehicle burglaries

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Wolfforth police are searching for burglars in recent vehicle break-ins.
The police department released video today of individuals getting out of what appears to be a Dodge pickup truck and trying to get into parked vehicles.
Police say this happened in the neighborhood north of the high school. Remember to make sure to not leave anything in your vehicle and make sure it is locked.
If you have any information about who these people may be, you’re asked to call police at 806-855-4166.
