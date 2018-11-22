Amtrak train crashes into tractor in Illinois

WYANET, IL (RNN) - An Amtrak train traveling from Chicago to Quincy, IL, on Thursday collided with a tractor on the tracks.
Spokesman Jason Abrams said via email that one crew member on Carl Sandburg Train 381 sustained injuries. There had been no reports of any of the 180 passengers getting hurt as a result of the crash, he said.
The train was not derailed but there was damage to the locomotive. Amtrak police are working with local law enforcement agencies to investigate.
The collision happened around 9:35 a.m. CT.
“This is a critical reminder about the importance of exercising caution around railroad tracks and crossings,” Abrams said. “Amtrak works closely with Operation Lifesaver to communicate these dangers.”
Amtrak tweeted that passengers are being transported by bus to Princeton, where alternate transportation will be provided.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.