Salvation Army prepares a thousand Thanksgiving meals

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Salvation Army Lubbock will serve a thousand meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Five hundred meals will be served on-site at the Salvation Army on Thursday.
Salvation Army Lieutenant David Beckham says the opportunity to serve these meals is a blessing.
“Many of the people that we feed tomorrow, it may be the only meal that they eat that day. But what’s greater than that is that through the meal we have the opportunity to share the love of Christ and the hope found in Christ through the sharing of that meal,” Beckham said.
The Salvation Army has partnered with United Supermarkets to provide the free Thanksgiving meal.
The meal will take place on Thanksgiving Day under a large tent in The Salvation Army parking lot. Serving times are at 11 a.m. and again at noon.
The other five hundred meals will be served throughout the day by Meals on Wheels.
