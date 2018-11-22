Texas Tech Volleyball drops home finale to No.5 Texas

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - In front of 1,587 fans at the United Supermarkets Arena, the Red Raider Volleyball team went toe-to-toe with the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns, Wednesday night.
For three seniors, (Katy Keenan, Missy Owens and Kyndal Cowan) it was their last chance to play a regular season home game.
The Red Raiders would get beat in straight sets to the Longhorns, (25-21, 25-21, 25-18).
With the loss, Texas Tech is 17-12, 6-9 on the season and will face a quick turnaround as they wrap up the 2018 season at Iowa State on Friday.
In a Texas Tech Athletics release, head coach Tony Graystone had this to say after the loss.
“I thought we played good volleyball tonight,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “Really happy with how our offense got around their block. Our first touch was okay, but it gave us a change to sideout. Emily (Hill) was ridiculous tonight. She was maybe playing her best ball of the year. It was just a matter of their size and their hitters being able to find ways to score.”
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.